UrduPoint.com

Benazir Bhutto's 14th Death Anniversary Arrangements Finalized

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Sun 26th December 2021 | 07:10 PM

Benazir Bhutto's 14th death anniversary arrangements finalized

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan Peoples' Party(PPP) has finalized arrangements to observe the 14th death anniversary of the assassinated former prime minister martyr Mohtarama Benazir Bhutto.

The anniversary would be held on Monday at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto.

The coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) will be followed on the occasion.

There will be a public meeting to be addressed by the Chairman of PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and Central leaders of PPP at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto.

A documentary, depicting life and achievements of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto will also be shown on the occasion.

Separate camps have been set-up to accommodate the leaders and workers from all the four provinces, Gilgit-Biltistan, Northern areas and Azad Kashmir.

Reception camps have also been established. Leaders of the PPP and workers start reaching at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto from Saturday.

A Mushaira has also been scheduled in front of mausoleum of Shaheed Mohtarama Benazir Bhutto on Monday afternoon.

Carvans of workers and leaders of Pakistan People's Party have started reaching Larkana, Naudero and Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto to attend the death anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Larkana and SSP Larkana on Sunday told journalists that special security and traffic arrangement will be made on the occasion.

They said over 7500 police personnel, including Women police, Traffic police, special police commandos of Sindh Police and 300 hundred personnel of Shahbaz Rangers will also be deployed to ensure the law and order on the occasion.

The SSP Larkana informed that senior rank officers will supervise and monitor the activities in Garhi Khuda Bux and Naudero vicinities.

An aerial surveillance at the surrounding of Naudero and Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto will be carried out to monitor the activities, besides CCTV cameras will be installed at the different locations of Bhutto House Naudero, Garhi Khuda Bux and surrounding of Jalsa gah and parking areas.

On the occasion, Bomb Disposal squad, bomb detectors, scanning machines, jammers, snapper's dogs, watch towers, 65 walk through gates with police vehicles and mobile will be setup for the security purpose. All activities will be monitor by the high officials of Sindh Police and concerned officials.

DC Larkana said various medical and other welcome camps would be established and 60 fire brigades will be deployed at the various locations, added that the medical team along with equipped mobile hospitals and ambulance services will serve the public.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Fire Prime Minister Chief Minister Rangers Police Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Law And Order Mobile Jalsa Vehicles Traffic Larkana Naudero Azad Jammu And Kashmir Women Sunday Murad Ali Shah All From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ajman Bank, Emirates Development Bank sign MoU on ..

Ajman Bank, Emirates Development Bank sign MoU on credit guarantee for SMEs

17 minutes ago
 Al Bithnah Nature and Heritage Trail inaugurated i ..

Al Bithnah Nature and Heritage Trail inaugurated in Fujairah

32 minutes ago
 Oman announces two-dose vaccination as entry prere ..

Oman announces two-dose vaccination as entry prerequisite

47 minutes ago
 12,997 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

12,997 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

2 hours ago
 Kateb Maktub reports 516 percent increase in Arab ..

Kateb Maktub reports 516 percent increase in Arab Author profiles

2 hours ago
 Digital Sharjah a forward-looking project to impro ..

Digital Sharjah a forward-looking project to improve quality of life: SDO Direct ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.