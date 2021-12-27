UrduPoint.com

Benazir Bhutto’s 14th Death Anniversary Is Being Observed Today

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 53 seconds ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 03:22 PM

Benazir Bhutto’s 14th death anniversary is being observed today

 A big gathering is due at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh for which a big stage has been prepared for top leadership of PPP.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 27th, 2021) The 14th death anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto is being observed on Monday (today).

A big public meeting is scheduled to be held in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh for which a big stage has been prepared for top leadership of PPP while the venue has been decorated with party flags and posters of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto.

The preprations have been finalized for the main function in this regard at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, former President and co-chairman PPP Asif Ali Zardari, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and other central leadership of PPP will address the people.

Caravans from across the country including Lahore are reaching Garhi Khuda Bakhsh to attend the main ceremony. Stringent security arrangements have been made and thousands of policemen and Rangers personnel will be deployed to maintain law and order.

‘Darling of the Crowd’ Benazir Bhutto was born on June 21, 1953 in Karachi’s Pinto Hospital.

Born to a popular political family of Sindh, Benazir Bhutto was the daughter of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, who later founded PPP, and granddaughter of Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto. Her mother, Begum Nusrat Bhutto, was from Iranian-Kurdish descent and Benazir was the eldest among her four kids.

On December 27, 2007, Benazir went to Liaquat Baagh, Rawalpindi, to address a massive public meeting. Her face was glowing. She delivered a fiery speech. Just like her father used to do.

Returning, happy, from the venue, Benazir saw a group of supporters chanting slogans around her car. She stood up through the sun-roof of the car roof to waive her hand at the supporters. And just then, out of nowhere, a terrorist shot her in the head. An explosion was heard just then. Benazir was taken to the hospital. Amid the sobbing and mourning supporters, Babar Awan informed the media that Benazir was no more.

