Muhammad Irfan Published December 27, 2022 | 09:19 PM

The 15th death anniversary of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)'s chairperson and former prime minister Shaheed Benazir Bhutto was observed here on Tuesday with a pledge to continue her mission.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Sardar Saleem Haider Khan, while speaking on the occasion as chief guest, said that Bibi Shaheed devoted her life to the people and created awareness among the masses about their rights.

"Benazir wanted to strengthen democracy in the country and was martyred in the struggle for the rights of the poor," he said, adding that she introduced politics of reconciliation in the country.

He said that Benazir never hesitated in raising the voice of oppressed segments of the society. "We renew the pledge that the party would keep raising voice for the welfare of an ordinary man.

Quran Khawani was held at Liaquat Bagh, and fateha was offered for the departed leader.

PPP leaders, including Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal Amir Fida, Mian Khurram Rasool, Malik Khalid Bobby, Raja Kamran Hussain, Raja Altaf, Sardar Nasir, Nasir Mir, Jameel Qureshi, Sohail Mukhtar and ex-nazims and naib nazims attended the function.

People Students Federation (PSF), People Youth Organisation (PYO), Lady Wing (LW) Peoples Lawyers Forum (PLF), and Peoples Unity of PIA also participated in the event.

The two-time prime minister of Pakistan, and the first woman prime minister of a Muslim country, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto was assassinated in a terrorist attack on Dec 27, 2007, while she was leaving after addressing a public meeting at Liaqat Bagh, Rawalpindi.

