MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) : Dec 27 (APP) ::The 15th death anniversary of shaheed Benazir Bhutto was observed with due respect and honor in Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK), renewing the pledge to continue her mission.

In special congregations of the grieved party workers, held to observe the death anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, speakers paid rich tributes to the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)'s chairperson for her meritorious service for the promotion of democracy and maintaining democratic norms and values in the country.

Some of the PPP AJK chapter, PYO and PSF activists from various parts of AJK, had earlier also left for Garhi Khuda Buksh to participate in the marathon congregation held to observe the anniversary of shaheed Benazir Bhutto at her mausoleum to express ideological solidarity and sentiments with their supreme great leader.

Quran Khawani was held at some major cities and towns across AJK for the departed soul.

Special ceremonies held to observe the death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto. Senior leaders of PPP including members of AJK legislative assembly and AJK Council belonging to the party office bearers from the respective districts including the citizens representing various classes of the society attended the special ceremonies.

In special gatherings of the workers and supporters of PPP AJK at all district and tehsil headquarters, rich tributes were paid to shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and shaheed Benazir Bhutto with a renewal of the pledge to continue the mission of departed leaders of the party including BB and ZAB.

In Mirpur, a ceremony was held to observe the death anniversary of BB under the auspices of PPP Azad Kashmir Mirpur unit.

The local PPP AJK leaders and others attended the ceremony. Quaran Khawani was held for the departed soul.

Speaking on the occasion, the PPP leaders described the assassination of Benazir as a huge loss for the entire Pakistani nation and the people of AJ&K.

Speakers said that late Benazir Bhutto emerged as the valiant strong lady of not only of South Asia but also of whole of the world as she took no care of the repeated threats to her life by the extremists and terrorists.

Speakers said that shaheed BB had emerged the strongest symbol of complete national unity, integrity and harmony of all four provinces of Pakistan.

The PPP AJK Chapters' leaders on this occasion vowed to continue the mission of Bhuttos in the greater national interests of Pakistan including AJK by attaining and protecting the due rights of the masses especially neglected and down trodden classes of the society.