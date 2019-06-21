Benazir Bhutto's 66th Birthday Celebrated
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 08:58 PM
66th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto (BB) was celebrated with enthusiasm on Friday
A ceremony was organized at Sukkur House wherein the PPP workers cut birthday cake.
PPP leader Senator Islamuddin Shaikh, Mayor Sukkur Arslan Shaikh, Deputy Mayor Tariq Chuhan, PPP General Secretary Dr Arshad Mughul, UC Chairman Abid Gul Shaikh and a large number of workers also joined in the ceremony.