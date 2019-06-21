66th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto (BB) was celebrated with enthusiasm on Friday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) : 66th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto (BB) was celebrated with enthusiasm on Friday.

A ceremony was organized at Sukkur House wherein the PPP workers cut birthday cake.

PPP leader Senator Islamuddin Shaikh, Mayor Sukkur Arslan Shaikh, Deputy Mayor Tariq Chuhan, PPP General Secretary Dr Arshad Mughul, UC Chairman Abid Gul Shaikh and a large number of workers also joined in the ceremony.