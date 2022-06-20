UrduPoint.com

Benazir Bhutto's 69th Birth Anniversary Observed In RWP

Muhammad Irfan Published June 20, 2022 | 07:46 PM

The 69th birth anniversary of the Pakistan People's Party's Chairperson and former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto (BB) was celebrated here Monday with a pledge to continue her mission

The cake-cutting ceremony was arranged by the PPP Rawalpindi City and held at its Laiqat bagh office.

President Rawalpindi city Raja Kamran Hussain speaking on the occasion, said Zulifqar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto devoted their lives to the people and democracy.

He said that Benazir Shaheed sought to strengthen democracy in the country and accepted death in the struggle for the rights of the poor and powerless.

PPP local leaders, including Raja Shahid Pappu, Ali Minhas Raja, Shahzad Butt, Chaudary Iftikhar, Agha Saqib, Tariq Wahid Butt and several party workers attended the function.

People Students Federation (PSF), People Youth Organisation (PYO), Lady Wing (LW), People Lawyers Forums (PLF)and People's Unity of PIA also participated in the event.

