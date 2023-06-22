SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Like other parts of the country, the 70th birthday of former prime minister Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto was celebrated, here on Wednesday.

State Minister for Productions and Industries Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi cut a cake to mark the birthday, here at his residence. All senior PPP leadership of the division was present on the occasion.

Tasneem Qureshi said that Benazir Bhutto was a powerful leader of Pakistan. He said that the services of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto for strengthening the country and the promotion of democracy would be remembered forever.

He said that after the Shahadat of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, she played a vital role to strengthen the party, democracy and the country.

Tasneem further said that BB Shaheed provided electricity to each village of Pakistan. He said that PPP under the leadership of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto was the chain of federation and Bilawal Bhutto was striving to make Pakistan strong as per vision of his late mother.