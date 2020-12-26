UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Benazir Bhutto's Death Anniversary Arrangements Finalizes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 26th December 2020 | 06:40 PM

Benazir Bhutto's death anniversary arrangements finalizes

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) has finalized arrangements to observed the 13th death anniversary of the Assassinated chairperson and former Prime Minister Shaheed Mohtarama Benazir Bhutto that falls on Sunday in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto.

The coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) will be followed on the occasion.

PPP will start function of the anniversary at 1.00 p.m on December 27, 2020(Sunday), there will be a public meeting to be addressed by the Chairman of PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Ms. Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and Central leaders of PPP at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto. This time the PDM leadership will also attend the 13th death anniversary of Shaheed Mohterma Benazir Bhutto A documentary, depicting life and achievements of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto will also be shown on the occasion.

Separate camps have been set-up to accommodate the leaders and workers from all the four provinces, Gilgit-Biltistan, Northern areas and Azad Kashmir.

Reception camps have also been established. Leaders of the PPP and workers start reaching at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto from Saturday.

A Mushaira has also been scheduled in front of mausoleum of Shaheed Mohtarama Benazir Bhutto on Sunday afternoon.

Carvans of workers and leaders of Pakistan People's Party have started reaching Larkana, Naudero and Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto to attend the death anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Larkana and SSP Larkana on Saturday told media men that special security and traffic arrangement will be made on the occasion.

They said over 8000 thousand police personnel, including Women police, Traffic police, special police commandos of Sindh Police and Three hundred personnel of Shahbaz Rangers will also be deployed to ensure the law and order on the occasion.

The SSP Larkana told that senior rank officers will supervise and monitor the activities in Garhi Khuda Bux and Naudero vicinity. An aerial surveillance at the surrounding the Naudero and Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto will be carried out to monitor the activities, besides CCTV cameras will be installed at the different locations of Bhutto House Naudero, Garhi Khuda Bux and surrounding of Jalsa gah and parking areas.

On the occasion, Bomb Disposal squad, bomb detectors, scanning machines, jammers, snapper's dogs, watch towers, 60 walk through gates with police vehicles and mobile will be setup for the security purpose. All activities will be monitor by the high officials of Sindh Police and concerned officials.

DC Larkana said various medical and other welcome camps would be established and 60 fire brigades will be deployed at the various locations, added that the medical team along with equipped mobile hospitals and ambulance services will serve the public.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Fire Prime Minister Chief Minister Rangers Police Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Law And Order Mobile Jalsa Vehicles Traffic Larkana Naudero Azad Jammu And Kashmir December Women Sunday 2020 Murad Ali Shah Media All From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Coronavirus P

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Mohammed welcomes participants to Duba ..

51 seconds ago

Maulana Sherani calls meeting of other party leade ..

54 minutes ago

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zar ..

1 hour ago

Shaheed Malik Osama Tahir Memorial Table Tennis Ch ..

2 hours ago

CM Murad Ali Shah visits Bhutto family graveyard i ..

2 hours ago

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Saturday

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.