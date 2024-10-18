Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has said that PPP erstwhile chairperson Benazir Bhutto was an epitome of courage and resistance

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has said that PPP erstwhile chairperson Benazir Bhutto was an epitome of courage and resistance.

Talking to a delegation of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Women Empowerment and Development Committee during a meeting at the Governor's House here on Friday, he said Shaheed Benazir Bhutto is a role model for the women around the globe and PPP believes in empowering women in all spheres of life.

Convener FPCCI Women Empowerment and Development Committee delegation Maryam Qasim Khan led the delegation which submitted various proposals for fostering women empowerment including establishment of Special Economic Zones were discussed.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Punjab Saleem Haider Khan said that women are vital to progress and no society can develop without ensuring the participation of women in various spheres of life.

He said that it is commendable that Pakistani women are actively participating in various fields, adding that successful women entrepreneurs are inspiration for other women and financial independence is necessary for empowering women.

Sardar Saleem Haider Khan further said that PPP has the distinction of introducing Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), the biggest social security programme of Pakistan for the deserving women.

The Governor Punjab assured the delegation of solving their issues. He added that the issues that fall within the scope of the Punjab Government would be sent with strong recommendation.

The delegation comprised Nida Jafri, Ayesha Noorani, Shahina Cheema, Alia Manoor Khan, Mashaqat Amir, Shakeela Bano, Anam Mir, Sahrish Waqas, Shamaila, Ayesha Aman, Toqeer Fatima and other women. Sana Umair, the founder of Naqash, an organization working for women's rights, and Ahsan Shah were also present on the occasion.