Benazir Bhutto's Epitome Of Courage Among Women, Says Governor Punjab
Sumaira FH Published October 18, 2024 | 09:58 PM
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has said that PPP erstwhile chairperson Benazir Bhutto was an epitome of courage and resistance
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has said that PPP erstwhile chairperson Benazir Bhutto was an epitome of courage and resistance.
Talking to a delegation of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Women Empowerment and Development Committee during a meeting at the Governor's House here on Friday, he said Shaheed Benazir Bhutto is a role model for the women around the globe and PPP believes in empowering women in all spheres of life.
Convener FPCCI Women Empowerment and Development Committee delegation Maryam Qasim Khan led the delegation which submitted various proposals for fostering women empowerment including establishment of Special Economic Zones were discussed.
Speaking on the occasion, Governor Punjab Saleem Haider Khan said that women are vital to progress and no society can develop without ensuring the participation of women in various spheres of life.
He said that it is commendable that Pakistani women are actively participating in various fields, adding that successful women entrepreneurs are inspiration for other women and financial independence is necessary for empowering women.
Sardar Saleem Haider Khan further said that PPP has the distinction of introducing Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), the biggest social security programme of Pakistan for the deserving women.
The Governor Punjab assured the delegation of solving their issues. He added that the issues that fall within the scope of the Punjab Government would be sent with strong recommendation.
The delegation comprised Nida Jafri, Ayesha Noorani, Shahina Cheema, Alia Manoor Khan, Mashaqat Amir, Shakeela Bano, Anam Mir, Sahrish Waqas, Shamaila, Ayesha Aman, Toqeer Fatima and other women. Sana Umair, the founder of Naqash, an organization working for women's rights, and Ahsan Shah were also present on the occasion.
Recent Stories
IHC seeks report on missing PTI focal person by Oct 21
CM seeks report from IGP over alleged rape in Sargodha
Punjab ESD responds to 18 road accidents, rescues 22 injured
PFA distroys 175 liters of unhealthy oil in Chiniot
CPWB hosts academic prize distribution ceremony
MD SSWMB chairs meeting on garbage collection, cleaning in district Central
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan signs three bills into law
PTI social media wing victimises innocent girls: Azma Bokhari
Farmers must prefer rice harvester for harvesting
Wheat sowing in rain fed areas must be completed till Nov 15
Sinwar's killing boosts Netanyahu but still no sign of war ending
CM congratulates Pakistan team on winning test against England
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IHC seeks report on missing PTI focal person by Oct 212 minutes ago
-
CM seeks report from IGP over alleged rape in Sargodha2 minutes ago
-
Punjab ESD responds to 18 road accidents, rescues 22 injured11 minutes ago
-
PFA distroys 175 liters of unhealthy oil in Chiniot11 minutes ago
-
CPWB hosts academic prize distribution ceremony11 minutes ago
-
MD SSWMB chairs meeting on garbage collection, cleaning in district Central11 minutes ago
-
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan signs three bills into law11 minutes ago
-
PTI social media wing victimises innocent girls: Azma Bokhari23 minutes ago
-
Farmers must prefer rice harvester for harvesting23 minutes ago
-
Punjab CM approves new price control mechanism4 minutes ago
-
Woman killed, 2 brothers injured in car-motorcycle crash in Muzaffargarh4 minutes ago
-
Election Commission voices discontent over apex court’s reserved seats ruling: former minister4 minutes ago