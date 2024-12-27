LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) Larkana, Dec (27) President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari, addressing a grand public gathering on the occasion of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto’s martyrdom anniversary, declared that martyrs never die, and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto will remain alive forever in people's hearts.

According to a press release issued by the Media Cell Bilawal House, President Zardari said that even after 45 years, by reversing the verdict in the case of Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, he has demonstrated to the world that Bhutto’s judicial murder was a fact. He emphasized that history will now acknowledge that Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s execution was a judicial assassination.

Renewing his pledge of loyalty to the homeland, Pakistan, President Zardari stressed the need to safeguard the nation. He remarked, “If there is any superpower, it is our faith in God Almighty.

” Reiterating his commitment, he vowed to steer the country out of challenging times with the strength and prayers of the people. He said, “I have faced adversities before, and my resolve remains unwavering. They cannot harm us. We will manage everything and ensure stability. Yes, there are difficulties and hardships, but this is not new for me.”

Addressing the public, President Zardari urged them not to worry, assuring that the country would soon receive good news. “Your water, gas, and rightful resources are not going anywhere. Every province, whether Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Punjab, or Sindh, will receive its due share. There is no alternative to this decision,” he added.

President Zardari also acknowledged the advancements being made globally, emphasizing that modern developments benefiting humanity would also be advantageous for Pakistan.