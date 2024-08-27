Benazir Bhutto’s vision of empowering women realized through BISP: Governor Kundi

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Faisal Karim Kundi said that the late Benazir Bhutto’s vision of empowering women has been realized through the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Faisal Karim Kundi said that the late Benazir Bhutto’s vision of empowering women has been realized through the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP).

Speaking during his visit to BISP’s central office, where Chairperson Rubina Khalid and other officials briefed him on the program, Governor Kundi praised the initiative for its transparency and effectiveness.

Governor Faisal Kundi said that BISP’s data are considered credible by international organizations during emergencies and aid situations. He highlighted the program’s goal of reducing dependency and gradually leading women towards economic stability.

He commended the program’s efforts to ensure aid transparently reaches the public and appreciated the expansion of BISP offices to the union council level, which aims to provide necessary facilities directly at the doorstep of the poor.

The governor also suggested transferring the oversight of BISP’s operations from third parties to direct management under the program’s supervision. He stressed the importance of combating misinformation and misleading campaigns on social media.

BISP Chairperson Rubina Khalid informed that under President Asif Ali Zardari’s directives, the program focuses on addressing the difficulties faced by the poor. She mentioned the increase in bank branches and the initiative to transfer funds directly into beneficiaries' accounts.

Rubina Khalid also emphasized training beneficiaries to become self-sufficient and eventually exit the program.

Governor Kundi offered his support, mentioning ongoing efforts to consolidate technical education through institutions like NAVTTC, GIZ, and universities. He said that the program is aligning with global workforce needs and plans to advance accordingly.

Director General of BISP, Dr. Asim Ijaz, briefed the Governor on various BISP programs, including the Benazir Kifalat Program, Benazir Educational Scholarships, Benazir Nutrition Program, and Benazir Scholarships for undergraduates.

The meeting also included discussions on potential reforms and improvements.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has praised the security forces for their successful operation against the terrorists in the Tirah Valley of the merged Khyber district.

Kundi lauded the bravery and courage of the security personnel, who have killed 25 militants in the operation.

In his statement, Kundi highlighted that the high morale and determination of the security forces in combating terrorism are a source of pride for the entire nation.

He also expressed deep respect for the four security personnel who lost their lives in the operation, extending heartfelt condolences and sympathy to their families.

The governor prayed for the elevation of the martyrs' ranks and patience for their families. He emphasized that the sacrifices made by the security forces in the fight against terrorism are significant and will not be in vain.