Benazir Bhutto's Visionary Leadership Still Inspires Young Generation: Raisani
Muhammad Irfan Published June 20, 2024 | 07:24 PM
Pakistan Peoples Party MNA Nawabzada Jamal Khan Raisani on Thursday said that the vision and the dynamic leadership former prime minister Benazir Bhutto still inspired the young generation of the country
The young PPP Member of the National Assembly, in a statement on the 70th birth anniversary of former party chairperson, said her struggle and sacrifices for democracy was a golden chapter in the country's history.
Due to the party leaders like Benazir Bhutto, the PPP always remained steadfast against the anti-democracy elements, he added.
Raisani said it was Benazir Bhutto Shaheed who had become a symbol of Pakistan's identity internationally because of her prolonged fight against the dictators.
She set a precedent by working for the country's solidarity, integrity and stability, he added.
Raisani said that she was the first woman prime minister of an Islamic country and was revered as the "Daughter of islam".
He said she was a beacon of hope for the party leaders and workers as she had the only dream of how to elevate the sufferings of the marginalized segments of the society.
Being a caring and compassionate person, she had a heart full of empathy for the underprivileged and labourers, he added.
