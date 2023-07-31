Open Menu

Benazir Bhutto’s Wax Statue Displayed At Madame Tussauds In Dubai

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 31, 2023 | 01:44 PM

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the son of late Benazir Bhutto, graced the ceremony held in connection with the wax statue of his mother at Madame Tussaude in Dubai.

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 31st, 2023) Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari graced a ceremony at Madame Tussauds in Dubai on Sunday to unveil a wax figure of his late mother and former Pakistan prime minister, Benazir Bhutto.

During the event, he expressed that Benazir Bhutto was an emblem of democracy and women's equal rights.

Benazir Bhutto, who served as Pakistan's two-time former prime minister, achieved a historic milestone as the first woman democratically elected to lead the country. Tragically, she was assassinated in a gun-and-bomb attack during an election rally in Rawalpindi on December 27, 2007.

Madame Tussauds Dubai, renowned for its lifelike wax figures, proudly showcased the 25th edition globally and the first of its kind in the Gulf region.

It featured the wax figure of the late Benazir Bhutto, making her the first Pakistani to be honored in this manner at the Dubai attraction.

The ceremony was graced by the presence of Ambassador of Pakistan to UAE Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, senior officials from the Embassy and Consulate General of Pakistan, and prominent community members.

During his speech, the Foreign Minister paid tribute to his mother's legacy, emphasizing her groundbreaking achievement as the first female Prime Minister from the Muslim World. He noted that her inspiring legacy continues to motivate the young generation, especially women.

The Foreign Minister also highlighted Benazir Bhutto's unwavering commitment to advocating peace, stability, and international cooperation among nations during her tenure as Prime Minister of Pakistan.

