Benazir birth anniversary celebrated in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Two cake-cutting ceremonies were held at Istaqbalabad and Chak No 91-NB here on Friday in connection with former prime minister Shaheed Benazir Bhutto's 70th birthday anniversary.

The ceremonies were organised by senior leadership of Pakistan People's Party Sargodha district.

State Minister for Productions and Industries Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi was the chief guest at the ceremonies. After cutting cake, Qureshi paid tribute to the first Muslim woman prime minister over her great services for the state. He said Shaheed Benazir Bhutto always raised her voice for welfare of the middle class. She fought for years for restoration of democracy in Pakistan and even sacrificed her life for the country.

The PPP district leadership and a large number of party activists attended the ceremonies.