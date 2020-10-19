Benazir case: Lahore High Court adjourns appeals

The Lahore High Court (LHC)Rawalpindi Bench on Monday adjourned the appeals of former president Asif Ali Zardari, convicted police officials and the Federation in the Benazir Bhutto assassination case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC)Rawalpindi Bench on Monday adjourned the appeals of former president Asif Ali Zardari, convicted police officials and the Federation in the Benazir Bhutto assassination case.

The police presented Aitzaz Shah and Sher Zaman of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan before the LHC bench comprising Justice Raja Shahid Mehmood Abassi and Justice Sadiq Mehmood Khurram, who were acquitted by the Anti Terrorism Court on August 31, 2007 in the murder case of former Pakistan Peoples Party chairperson.

The Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi appeared before the court on its orders, while Sardar Latif Khosa, counsel for Asif Zardari, did not appear.

Former CPO Rawalpindi Saud Aziz and Superintendent Police Khurram Shahzad had filed appeals against 17-year imprisonment and fine imposed on them by the ATC while the PPP and the Federation challenged the acquittal of five TTP accused Rafaqat Hussain, Hussnain Gul, Aitzaz Shah, Sher Zaman and Abdul Rasheed.

The two time former prime minister Benazir Bhutto was assassinated in a suicide attack on December 27, 2007 after addressing a public meeting at Liaquat Bagh.