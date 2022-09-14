Benazir endures imprisonment, violence for sake of democracy: Zardari

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published September 14, 2022 | 08:48 PM

President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday said that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto endured imprisonment, oppression and violence for the sake of democracy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday said that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto endured imprisonment, oppression and violence for the sake of democracy.

In a message on the occasion of the International Day of Democracy, he said that democracy is our soul. Whenever efforts have been made to crush the spirit of democracy, the leadership and workers of the PPP have sacrificed their lives to save it.

The leadership and workers of the PPP have led the people by lighting the lamp of democracy with their blood, he added.

Asif Zardari said that Quaid-e-Awam, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was the flag bearer of democracy and the Mother of Democracy, Begum Nusrat Bhutto sacrificed her entire life for the sake of democracy in Pakistan.

He said that an empowered parliament is the hallmark of democracy and PPP empowered the parliament with the help of its allies.

"Whenever efforts have been made to deviate from democracy and weaken and disrespect the parliament, the country has suffered difficulties. In order to combat challenges, it is important that there is a parliament elected by the people that work for the people."

