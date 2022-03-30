UrduPoint.com

Benazir Girls Public School Organises Prize Distribution Ceremony

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 30, 2022 | 07:40 PM

Benazir Girls Public School organises prize distribution ceremony

An award distribution function organized here at Benazir Girls Public School Nawabshah on Wednesday under the auspices of Social Welfare Organization Helpline

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :An award distribution function organized here at Benazir Girls Public School Nawabshah on Wednesday under the auspices of Social Welfare Organization Helpline.

Cash prizes were awarded to performing girl students while , ration bags were also distributed among the staff members at the function.

Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar was chief guest on the occasion.

In all 80 girl students of the Public school received Rs.500 per head by the Social Welfare Organization Helpline while ration bags worth Rs one lac were distributed among school lower staff.

DC proposed that such functions shall be held in other educational institutions of the district.

On the occasion Principal Benazir Girls Public School Abdul Malik Lakhmir briefed DC about issues being faced by the school. DC assured that district administration would help resolve school issues on a priority basis.

Related Topics

Nawabshah All

Recent Stories

Sabira Islam calls on Chairperson BSSW Fauzia Shah ..

Sabira Islam calls on Chairperson BSSW Fauzia Shaheen

1 minute ago
 IRSA releases 81355 cuseces water

IRSA releases 81355 cuseces water

1 minute ago
 Mengal calls upon leaders to practice politics wit ..

Mengal calls upon leaders to practice politics within democratic norms

1 minute ago
 Dry weather forecast for Balochistan

Dry weather forecast for Balochistan

1 minute ago
 Maintaining law & order main responsibility of pol ..

Maintaining law & order main responsibility of police, says RPO

2 minutes ago
 President grieved over martyrdom of Pakistani peac ..

President grieved over martyrdom of Pakistani peacekeepers in Congo

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.