Benazir Girls Public School organises prize distribution ceremony

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :An award distribution function organized here at Benazir Girls Public School Nawabshah on Wednesday under the auspices of Social Welfare Organization Helpline.

Cash prizes were awarded to performing girl students while , ration bags were also distributed among the staff members at the function.

Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar was chief guest on the occasion.

In all 80 girl students of the Public school received Rs.500 per head by the Social Welfare Organization Helpline while ration bags worth Rs one lac were distributed among school lower staff.

DC proposed that such functions shall be held in other educational institutions of the district.

On the occasion Principal Benazir Girls Public School Abdul Malik Lakhmir briefed DC about issues being faced by the school. DC assured that district administration would help resolve school issues on a priority basis.