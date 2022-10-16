UrduPoint.com

Benazir Gold Medal Award Ceremony To Be Held In Quetta On Oct 18

Sumaira FH Published October 16, 2022 | 09:00 PM

Benazir Gold Medal Award ceremony to be held in Quetta on Oct 18

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :The distribution ceremony of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Best Achievement Gold Medal Award would be held on October 18 (Tuesday) at Quetta Press Club.

National Party President Dr. Abdul Malik Baloch would be the chief guest while Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Balochistan President Changez Jamali would preside over the session.

Balochistan Think Tank (BTT) Chairman Owais Jadoon, while informing about the award ceremony, said, "Personalities who rendered outstanding services in different fields of Balochistan will be honored with this award." He said Consul General of Iran Hasan Darwaishwand, Munir Badini, Ahmed Bakhsh Lehri, Farooq Bazai, Salim Shahid and other prominent personalities would be awarded gold medals at the ceremony.

The main ceremony would be held in Karachi in December 2022, in which the personalities who rendered outstanding services from four countries of the region, including Pakistan, Iran, Turkey, China and Afghanistan would be honored with the awards, the BTT chairman added.

Apart from this, he said, the organizations working for the welfare of humanity would also be given awards.

"BTT considers it an honor to distribute the award in the name of Bibi Shaheed Benazir Bhutto," he said, adding that the award was a part of the 'Hero of Pakistan Award series'.

He further said the BTT had the honor of organizing the largest non-official award series in Asia.

