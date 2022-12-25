UrduPoint.com

Benazir Had Strived Hard For People's Rights: Tasneem Ahmed

Umer Jamshaid Published December 25, 2022 | 08:20 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :State Minister for Industries and Production Tasneem Ahmed said that Benazir Bhutto had struggled hard for provision of the best standard facilities for the poor.

He was addressing a ceremony held in connection with 15th death anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, here on Sunday in Istaqlalabad.

The peoples party leaders and workers participated in the ceremony.

Tasneem said that elections will be held on time and hoped that PPP will clean sweep.

He said that PPP had given nuclear technology and missile technology due to practical steps of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto. He said that Bhutto had sacrificed himself, his daughter and two sons for the democracy and did not compromise over democratic principles.

Vice President PPP (Central Punjab) Khan Asif khan, Mateen Ahmed Qureshi, Divisional President Khushab, Gohar Jamal, PPP youth organizer Hafiz Rehan Ansari, Malik Hamid, Mosin Malhi, Amanullah, Media Coordinator Rana Umair and other party workers were also present.

Meanwhile, Quaid-e-Azam birth anniversary cake cutting ceremony was held at Gymkhana club, the minister of state was the chief guest, which was arranged by the Sargodha Chamber of Small Traders and Industries.

Earlier, founder president of chamber Sheikh Asif Iqbal, Dr Imtiaz Ahmed Dogar president chamber, SVP Sheikh Bilal Zafer, ex-VP Amjed Mehmood Bhatti, ex-VP Chudhry Abdul Jabbar and executive members wlecomed the state minister.

The founder president briefed the minister in detail about the operational trading activities of SargodhaChamber of Small Traders and Industries.

