Benazir Hospital Being Renovated At Rs 140 Mln

Sumaira FH Published April 13, 2023 | 04:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Medical Superintendent(MS)Benazir Bhutto Hospital Dr Tahir Rizvi has said that Rs 140 million are being spent on the renovation of the BBH to improve the infrastructure.

Giving details of the work, he informed APP that the Emergency department was being renovated at the cost of Rs 40 mln while the remaining amount would be utilized to redo the Gynecology, Orthopedic, medical and surgery departments.

Dr Rizvi added that the main operation theatre would be refurbished entirely.

At the same time 26 new washrooms will be constructed in the Gyne department, adding Orthopedic wards will also have eight new bathrooms.

The MS said the sum of Rs 120 mln was being spent by the Building department, Punjab and added that a new tubewell would also be set up at the hospital to meet water supply demands.

Dr Rizvi added that due to the Secretary of Health Javed Ahmed Qazi's keen interest for upgrading the existing health facilities across the province, the BBH has received the amount for any kind of work after 10 years.

