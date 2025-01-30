Benazir Hunarmand Program to empower deserving individuals: Senator Rubina Khalid

Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid Thursday reaffirmed the government’s commitment to empowering deserving individuals through the Benazir Hunarmand Program, which aims to equip them with essential skills to achieve self-reliance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid Thursday reaffirmed the government’s commitment to empowering deserving individuals through the Benazir Hunarmand Program, which aims to equip them with essential skills to achieve self-reliance.

Speaking during her visit to BISP offices in Bara, Jamrud, and Landi Kotal tehsils of Khyber District, she emphasized that skilled workers are in high demand worldwide, and the Benazir Hunarmand initiative will provide training opportunities to enhance employability and financial independence.

“We will provide skill training to deserving individuals under the Benazir Hunarmand Program to help them become self-reliant,” she stated, adding that the program will enable individuals to support their families and contribute to the national economy.

She also reviewed the performance of field staff, listened to the concerns of deserving women, and directed officials to ensure timely resolution of their issues, said a new release.

While addressing media representatives, she said that her visit aimed to directly monitor the BISP fund disbursement process and address complaints from beneficiaries.

Senator Rubina Khalid reiterated that financial assistance under BISP is being disbursed transparently and with dignity, following the instructions of President Asif Ali Zardari.

She announced that from January 2025, the Government of Pakistan has increased the quarterly Kafaalat stipend from Rs. 10,500 to Rs. 13,500 to provide more financial support to women facing economic hardships.

During her visit, she emphasized the need to raise awareness among deserving women about fraudulent activities being conducted in the name of BISP and urged them to stay vigilant.

She also reminded BISP staff that serving the underprivileged is a great responsibility entrusted to them by Allah Almighty.

Senator Rubina Khalid urged them to perform their duties with honesty and dedication, ensuring that deserving individuals receive their rightful support without difficulties.

She concluded by reaffirming that BISP is one of Pakistan’s largest social safety programs, established in the name of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, with the mission of improving the lives of vulnerable families through financial assistance and skill development.

She assured that field visits will continue to ensure better service delivery and transparency in the system.