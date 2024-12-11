Benazir Hunarmand Programme To Empower Deserving Individuals
Faizan Hashmi Published December 11, 2024 | 07:39 PM
The internationally acclaimed Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has envisioned to empower underprivileged segments of society by launching the Benazir Hunarmand Programme soon
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) The internationally acclaimed Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has envisioned to empower underprivileged segments of society by launching the Benazir Hunarmand Programme soon.
According to an official source, around 40 semi-skilled individuals from deserving backgrounds will receive international-standard skill training in the pilot phase of the initiative.
The programme aims to equip participants with advanced vocational skills while facilitating their employment opportunities abroad.
This initiative aligns with Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto's enduring legacy of uplifting the underprivileged and promoting self-reliance through skill development.
The programme is expected to expand in the future, providing many more individuals with the skills to improve their livelihoods and contribute to the nation’s development.
Chairperson, BISP, Senator Rubina Khalid has been engaged with the national and international organizations for collaborations to provide skill training to the deserving beneficiaries.
According to the Chairperson BISP, Rubina Khalid, “Economic empowerment is the solution to all problems, and this concept aligns with the vision of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. Skill is the greatest asset.”
She said that BISP has been actively engaging with international organizations, including the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Lives and Livelihood Fund, Islamic Development Bank, and other skill training institutions, to introduce high-quality skill training programs for its beneficiaries.
Around 9.6 million families are currently benefiting from the program, with the number expected to reach 10 million soon.
The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) is one of Pakistan’s largest social safety net initiatives, launched in July 2008 with the aim of reducing poverty and providing financial assistance to the most vulnerable segments of society.
The program primarily targets women as direct beneficiaries, empowering them financially to support their families through unconditional cash transfers and other social protection measures.
The program uses a scientifically designed poverty scorecard and a National Socio-Economic Registry (NSER) to identify eligible families.
Over the years, the BISP has expanded its scope to include several initiatives such as Education Stipend, Benazir Nashonuma, Undergraduate Scholarship Programme etc. besides providing targeted financial support during natural disasters and health emergencies.
Since its inception, BISP has gained international recognition as a model social safety net program. It continues to play a critical role in alleviating poverty, promoting gender equity, and providing economic stability to millions of Pakistani households.
\395
Recent Stories
FDA launches crackdown against illegal housing schemes
LESCO collects Rs 8.6m from 278 defaulters in 24 hours
Afghan refugees minister killed by suicide blast
Red Zone commandos given briefing for enhanced vigilance, discipline
LESCO detects 514 power pilferers in 24 hours
IPO, IPRE collaborate to strengthen intellectual property rights enforcement
IWMB unveils master plan for Margalla Viewpoint revitalization, aiming for ecolo ..
Crime rate witnesses 18 % decrease in federal capital during 2024: Senate told
BISP supports 721,000 families in Multan division, Senate told
Private hospital stopped kidney transplantation
Seminar held to celebrate International Anti-Corruption Day
University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) to ink LoI with Azerbaijani Universit ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FDA launches crackdown against illegal housing schemes3 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects Rs 8.6m from 278 defaulters in 24 hours4 minutes ago
-
Red Zone commandos given briefing for enhanced vigilance, discipline5 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 514 power pilferers in 24 hours5 minutes ago
-
IPO, IPRE collaborate to strengthen intellectual property rights enforcement10 minutes ago
-
IWMB unveils master plan for Margalla Viewpoint revitalization, aiming for ecological restoration, c ..6 minutes ago
-
Crime rate witnesses 18 % decrease in federal capital during 2024: Senate told10 minutes ago
-
BISP supports 721,000 families in Multan division, Senate told10 minutes ago
-
Distt admin bans single-use plastics, thin polyethylene bags35 minutes ago
-
Experts highlighted strategic options for Pakistan at conference"US-China Maritime Competition in In ..35 minutes ago
-
High level meeting held to address healthcare issues Mansehra district35 minutes ago
-
Interior Ministry submits report to IHC regarding PTI protest35 minutes ago