Benazir Income Support Payments To Be Distributed In Nowshera Virkan
Sumaira FH Published September 04, 2024 | 04:30 PM
NOWSHERA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Assistant Commissioner Nowshera Virkan Mohammad Naveed Haider on Wednesday finalized the plans to distribute the installment of Benazir Income Support Program to the deserving people.
According to AC office, In a meeting with the Assistant Director of the Tehsil Nowshera Virkan, Assistant Commissioner directed the participants to ensure the distribution of the Benazir Income Support Fund is carried out in a transparent manner.
He emphasized the need to make appropriate arrangements to accommodate the deserving men and women and minimize their waiting time.
The Benazir Income Support Program is a social safety net initiative by the government to provide financial assistance to the underprivileged and low-income families in the country.
