Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) temporarily suspends disbursements amid heatwave

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :The Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) has decided to temporarily suspend cash disbursements to beneficiaries on June 24 and 25 (Saturday and Sunday), in response to the ongoing heatwave affecting the country.

This decision has been taken in the best interest of protecting precious lives, particularly women and children, from potential harm and inconvenience.

The move to close the cash disbursement from the designated campsites comes after careful consideration of recommendations from relevant authorities.

Despite the adequate arrangements made by BISP, in coordination with provincial/regional governments and partner banks, it has been determined that the existing measures may not be sufficient to ensure the convenient and safe delivery of funds to the beneficiaries during the heatwave.

Cash disbursement on the same campsites will be resumed on Monday (June 26) and will continue until Wednesday (June 28) across the country.

The arrangements for disbursements will remain the same as those implemented on Friday, the 23rd June.

As of 6:00 pm today (June 23), over 2.9 million beneficiaries have already been served, with an impressive amount of Rs. 26.12 billion disbursed from the campsites established nationwide.

BISP acknowledges the inconvenience caused by the temporary suspension but remains committed to prioritizing the safety and well-being of its beneficiaries.

The program appreciates the cooperation extended and understanding of all stakeholders during this challenging hours.