Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) To Focus Orphans On Priority: Dr Sania

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 51 seconds ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 01:08 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division Dr Sania Nishtar here on Friday said Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) would focus on orphans and disadvantage people to provide them basic facilities on priority basis.

Talking to APP, she said, "Ehsaas program is for the extreme poor, widows, homeless, disabled, jobless, poor farmers, laborers, sick and undernourished people, students from low-income backgrounds and for the poor women and elderly citizens.

She said , this plan is also about lifting lagging areas where poverty is higher in order to provide a secured future to the orphans, the Pakistan Bait ul mal (PBM) would expand its network of Ehsaas homes for children to provide decent living, food, education and health facilities to 10,000 children in four years.

The government would also help upscale reputed private institutions for orphans to fulfill its objectives of serving the poor, she added.

