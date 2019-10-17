UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Benazir Income Support Program Marks "Int'l Day For Eradication Of Poverty"

Umer Jamshaid 54 seconds ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 11:06 PM

Benazir Income Support Program marks

The "International Day for Eradication of Poverty" was observed on Thursday here in Hyderabad like other parts of the country and Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) organised a seminar in this regard

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :The "International Day for Eradication of Poverty" was observed on Thursday here in Hyderabad like other parts of the country and Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) organised a seminar in this regard.

The director of Federal Ombudsman's regional office Hyderabad, Ghulam Hussain Soho, the Regional Director BISP Hyderabad Altaf Memon, Munir Bhatti and others also attended the seminar.

The speakers while addressing the seminar said BISP was playing important role in eliminating poverty from Pakistan by providing financial support to millions of beneficiaries.

The BISP was taking positive steps for poverty alleviation, they said and suggested that beneficiaries of the program should utilize the amount for raising business activities so that they could get benefit on permanent basis.

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Hyderabad From Million

Recent Stories

UAE supporting Committee on World Food Security&#0 ..

1 hour ago

Even short-term 'vaping can cause inflammation'

56 seconds ago

Tariq Mahmood appointed as APPC managing director

58 seconds ago

PTI Govt ready to dialogue with JUI-F: Pervez Khat ..

1 minute ago

PML-N Punjab chapter meeting held

1 minute ago

Putin watches missile launch during nuclear arms d ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.