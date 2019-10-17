The "International Day for Eradication of Poverty" was observed on Thursday here in Hyderabad like other parts of the country and Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) organised a seminar in this regard

The director of Federal Ombudsman's regional office Hyderabad, Ghulam Hussain Soho, the Regional Director BISP Hyderabad Altaf Memon, Munir Bhatti and others also attended the seminar.

The speakers while addressing the seminar said BISP was playing important role in eliminating poverty from Pakistan by providing financial support to millions of beneficiaries.

The BISP was taking positive steps for poverty alleviation, they said and suggested that beneficiaries of the program should utilize the amount for raising business activities so that they could get benefit on permanent basis.