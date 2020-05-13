Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) illegal beneficiaries: FIA registers FIRs against 58 Sindh government officers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has registered FIRs against 58 Sindh government's female officers of grade-17 to 20 of education and health departments, who were the alleged illegal beneficiaries of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and failed to pay the plea-bargain amount to the national exchequer, an FIA official said here on Wednesday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has registered FIRs against 58 Sindh government's female officers of grade-17 to 20 of education and health departments, who were the alleged illegal beneficiaries of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and failed to pay the plea-bargain amount to the national exchequer, an FIA official said here on Wednesday.

These 58 female government officers did not submit the plea-bargain amount, so the FIA had initially decided to register FIRs against them, who mostly belonged to Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Qambar Shahdadkot and other districts.