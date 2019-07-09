UrduPoint.com
Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Introduces Expansion,improvements In Kifalat Programme To Facilitate Beneficiaries

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 12:57 PM

Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has planned to introduce the expansion and amendments in Kifalat programme to facilitate the beneficiaries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) : Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has planned to introduce the expansion and amendments in Kifalat programme to facilitate the beneficiaries.

Talking to APP, Chairperson, BISP Dr Sania Nistar said,"The modalities of the Kifalat programme of unconditional cash transfer to women beneficiaries and the paradigm change being introduced through the financial inclusion agenda and the significant operational improvements to benefit beneficiaries.

In addition to this, its education conditional cash transfer programme would be expanded under Ehsaas and a new health and nutrition programme is being designed.

She said Ehsaas would also include a shock-oriented demand based precision safety net to protect the most marginalized families from catastrophic health related expenditures,this programme would be named "Tahafuz".

Adding that, recommendations included concept note on "Tahafuz Programme", expansion of Waseela-e-Taleem Programme, proposal on enhancement of girl's stipend, integrated data and Information Management database for social protection and setting up of policy and research unit.

She said there will be a special meeting of the board to review the risk mitigating mechanisms and safeguards against error fraud and corruption shortly.

BISP will be one of the first agencies in government to have a systematic and modern mechanism to identify and address risks she added.

