Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Survey Begins In Sukkur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 05, 2024 | 09:04 PM

Zonal Director, Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), north Sindh, Sukkur, Zulfiqar Ali Abro on Monday said that all households that underwent the Benazir survey or those who have not been surveyed yet, are now eligible for the survey

A comprehensive biometric survey for these households is set to be conducted once again. For women, who have already been surveyed after February 2023, are exempted from the survey and would be considered on the basis of that survey.

A comprehensive biometric survey for these households is set to be conducted once again. For women, who have already been surveyed after February 2023, are exempted from the survey and would be considered on the basis of that survey.

BISP Zonal Director Sukkur told APP that the BISP offices across the zone would remain open from 08:30AM to 4:00PM from Monday to Saturday to facilitate the beneficiaries, and there would be no fee for survey registration.

He said that for registration for the survey, a household member aged 18 or above was required to complete a specific form and they should visit the nearest BISP office, and bring with them birth certificate or electricity or gas bill. The survey aims to promptly determine the eligibility of the households.

People were further advised that the government had outlined various facilities such as health cards, ration subsidies, as well as subsidies on electricity and gas bills, which would be determined on the basis of information gathered in the survey and every household could take part in the survey.

More Stories From Pakistan