Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) survey in Multan division to start from January

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A new survey of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) would start in the division from the next month (January) to add more needy and deserving people

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 )::A new survey of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) would start in the division from the next month (January) to add more needy and deserving people.

BISP Director Multan division Ashfaq Ahmad Hiraj told APP here on Friday that the survey was being conducted after 10 years which had been held in 2008.

He said that contract of the survey was awarded to the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) which would ensure door-to-door survey in Multan, Lodhran, Vehari and Khanewal.

He said that the survey would be completed in almost in five months, adding that there were 325,000 BISP beneficiaries across the division.

Ashfaq Hiraj said the new deserving beneficiaries would be included as per the Proxy Means Testing (PMT) formula after completing the survey. He added that survey teams would compile complete details of families, including their assets, family members, rooms, toilets, agriculture land, job or jobless people in family.

He said that the families having low score would be added in the BISP beneficiaries by keeping in view particular points ratio.

The director said transparency was being ensured in the distribution of financial assistance among the BISP beneficiaries.

He said that the quarterly instalment distribution was in progress from this month and hoped that it would complete within three weeks due to sign of the new contract with HBL.

He said almost all beneficiaries of the division had been shifted on new system and their accounts had also been opened in Habib Bank Limited (HBL) branches.

He added that the new system was fully transparent and no complaints has received so far.