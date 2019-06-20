Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) to spent Rs 50 mln for establishment centre for social entreprenuership

Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) would spent Rs 50 million for the Establishment Centre for Social Entrepreneurship

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) would spent Rs 50 million for the Establishment Centre for Social Entrepreneurship.

According to an official of BISP Thursday, "Aim of establishing centre for social entrepreneurship to build a platform of knowledge for those who are capable and could help deserving and lower segment of society.

Adding that this project would support students and young entrepreneurs to be able to make new and different ideas for their businesses and could find out solutions for their problems relating to Sustainable Development Goals.

He said this project would focused those people whose living standards were not up to the mark they were being considered poor class helping them to make their living standards better through innovations which could only be possible through social entrepreneurship.

The Centre for Social Entrepreneurship would empower young social entrepreneurs to tackle issues relating to any field work, he added.