Benazir Income Support Programme organises awareness seminar

(@FahadShabbir)

The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) organised an awareness seminar in connection with the International Day for Eradication of Poverty

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) organised an awareness seminar in connection with the International Day for Eradication of Poverty.

Beneficiaries of the BISP attended the seminar here on Thursday.

Addressing the participants, BISP Divisional Director Ishfaq Ahmad Hiraj said the BISP was striving hard to make deserving women independent, adding the BISP was determined to provide assistance to the deserving women in a transparent manner.

Assistant Directors BISP Multan Amir Saeed, Nasira Batool and others were present.