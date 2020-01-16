UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Benazir Income Support Programme Survey Begins In District Khanewal

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 11:41 PM

Benazir Income Support Programme survey begins in district Khanewal

A new survey for Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) to add more needy and deserving people to the list of beneficiaries has commenced in district Khanewal, the officials of BISP told here Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ):A new survey for Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) to add more needy and deserving people to the list of beneficiaries has commenced in district Khanewal, the officials of BISP told here Thursday. In Vehari, Multan and Lodhran districts of Multan division, the process is likely to be carried out from Feb 1.

BISP Director Multan Division Ashfaq Ahmad Hiraj told APP here on Thursday that the survey was being conducted after 10 years, as earlier it was held in 2008. He said that the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) was carrying out the survey.

He said that the survey would be completed in five months.

Ashfaq Hiraj said that the new deserving beneficiaries would be included as per proxy means testing (PMT) formula after completion of the survey. He said that new contract was awarded to Habib Bank Limited (HBL) for disbursement of assistance among then BISP beneficiaries and added that there were 17 franchises while work is in progress to add nine more franchises to facilitate beneficiaries.

Related Topics

Multan Progress Khanewal Lodhran Vehari HBL From Habib Bank Limited

Recent Stories

US Senate Formally Begins Trump Impeachment Trial

10 minutes ago

Ukrainian President, Prime Minister to Attend Davo ..

11 minutes ago

Canada, UK Call for Transparent Probe Into Ukraine ..

11 minutes ago

Over 100 Migrants Disembark From NGO Ship in Italy ..

11 minutes ago

No political change in Assembly Houses: Minister

11 minutes ago

Finnish Court Starts Trial of Suspected Plotter of ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.