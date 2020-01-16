Benazir Income Support Programme survey begins in district Khanewal

A new survey for Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) to add more needy and deserving people to the list of beneficiaries has commenced in district Khanewal, the officials of BISP told here Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ):A new survey for Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) to add more needy and deserving people to the list of beneficiaries has commenced in district Khanewal, the officials of BISP told here Thursday. In Vehari, Multan and Lodhran districts of Multan division, the process is likely to be carried out from Feb 1.

BISP Director Multan Division Ashfaq Ahmad Hiraj told APP here on Thursday that the survey was being conducted after 10 years, as earlier it was held in 2008. He said that the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) was carrying out the survey.

He said that the survey would be completed in five months.

Ashfaq Hiraj said that the new deserving beneficiaries would be included as per proxy means testing (PMT) formula after completion of the survey. He said that new contract was awarded to Habib Bank Limited (HBL) for disbursement of assistance among then BISP beneficiaries and added that there were 17 franchises while work is in progress to add nine more franchises to facilitate beneficiaries.