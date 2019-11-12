UrduPoint.com
Benazir Income Support Programme(BISP) Beneficiaries Demand To Expedite Stipend System

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 01:51 PM

Benazir Income Support Programme(BISP) beneficiaries demand to expedite stipend system

Benazir Income Support Programme(BISP) beneficiaries Tuesday demanded the concerned authorities to expedite the stipend system

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Benazir Income Support Programme(BISP) beneficiaries Tuesday demanded the concerned authorities to expedite the stipend system.

A beneficiarie Nighat Sohail from Sahiwal said,"I had been facing in getting stipend from last few months as it would regulate my home purposes, so I urge the concerned authority to immediate work on this so that we would not face any difficulty in future.

" Another beneficiary Shamim Younis from Islamabad said , "As I had not gone through this difficulty before but these days I am facing difficulties in getting stipend as they also increased it from Rs 750/- to 1000/- but it should be given on time".

According to an official of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD), we were working on the transparent system of every project included Ehsaas program agenda that revolves around women and we would facilitate poor women as much as we can in future.

