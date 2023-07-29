Open Menu

'Benazir Kafaalat Programme' Serves 58,179 Divorcees And 569,889 Widows' Beneficiaries

Umer Jamshaid Published July 29, 2023 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2023 ) :A total of 58,179 divorcees and 569,889 widows are currently beneficiaries of the 'Benazir Kafaalat Programme' being executed under the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

According to an official source, the data on widows and divorces all over the country was collected through a door-to-door National Socio-Economic Registry (NSER) survey of BISP in 2022.

Presently, data on 253,374 divorcees and 2,141,971 widows is available in the NSER out of which 58,179 divorcees and 569,889 widows are currently beneficiaries of the 'Benazir Kafaalat programme'.

In BISP's regular Unconditional 'Benazir Kafaalat programme' and 'Conditional Cash Transfer programs of Benazir Taleemi Wazaif' and 'Benazir Nashonuma', the inclusion is based on the Poverty Score assessment.

