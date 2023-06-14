UrduPoint.com

Benazir Kafaalat Programme To Cover 9.3 Million Families In FY 2023-24

Sumaira FH Published June 14, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Benazir Kafaalat programme to cover 9.3 million families in FY 2023-24

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :As many as 9.3 million families will be provided quarterly assistance of Rs. 8,750 under the Benazir Kafaalat Programme during the Fiscal Year 2023-24.

The Benazir Kafaalat scheme is being executed by the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) which is a flagship programme of the present government.

According to an official source, the quarterly stipend of the Benazir Kafalat programme has been increased from Rs. 7000 to Rs. 8750. While the amount will be increased further considering the inflation rate.

Similarly, the number of beneficiaries has increased from 7.6 million in the past year to 9.3 million families in the coming year.

A total of Rs. 364 billion has been allocated for the Kafaalat programme which is aimed at financially empowering women by providing them with financial assistance.

The Unconditional Cash Transfers (UCT) programme also known as the "Benazir Kafaalat Programme" is the core programme of BISP and was initiated in the year 2008.  Since its inception, the Kafaalat initiative has grown to the extent that it is now the largest single cash transfer programme in Pakistan's history.  The short-term objective of the programme was to cushion against the negative effects of slow economic growth, food crisis and inflation on the poor, particularly women, through the provision of cash assistance to eligible families.

The long-term objectives of the programme were to eradicate extreme and chronic poverty, along with women empowerment, as set out in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

