Benazir Kafalat' quarterly assistance amount increased upto Rs. 8500

Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has increased the amount of quarterly assistance for the Benazir Kafalat beneficiaries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ):

According to the Spokesman of BISP, the amount of quarterly assistance has been increased from Rs.7000 to Rs.8500.

Benazir Income Support Program has started disbursement of January-March installment to the nine million beneficiaries.

The government has earmarked over Rs. 83 billion for this quarter.

The quarterly installment of Benazir Education Stipend is also being released.

The children of BISP beneficiaries will also get stipends for ensuring more than 70 percent attendance.

The beneficiaries of Islamabad, Punjab province, Sindh and Balochistan will get their payment amount from Habib Bank ATMs or designated centers.

While the beneficiaries of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan will get these amounts from Bank Al Falah.

The beneficiaries have been advised to count their full amount and get a receipt.