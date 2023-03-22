UrduPoint.com

Benazir Kafalat' Quarterly Assistance Amount Increased Upto Rs. 8500

Muhammad Irfan Published March 22, 2023 | 08:36 PM

Benazir Kafalat' quarterly assistance amount increased upto Rs. 8500

Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has increased the amount of quarterly assistance for the Benazir Kafalat beneficiaries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ):Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has increased the amount of quarterly assistance for the Benazir Kafalat beneficiaries.

According to the Spokesman of BISP, the amount of quarterly assistance has been increased from Rs.7000 to Rs.8500.

Benazir Income Support Program has started disbursement of January-March installment to the nine million beneficiaries.

The government has earmarked over Rs. 83 billion for this quarter.

The quarterly installment of Benazir Education Stipend is also being released.

The children of BISP beneficiaries will also get stipends for ensuring more than 70 percent attendance.

The beneficiaries of Islamabad, Punjab province, Sindh and Balochistan will get their payment amount from Habib Bank ATMs or designated centers.

While the beneficiaries of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan will get these amounts from Bank Al Falah.

The beneficiaries have been advised to count their full amount and get a receipt.

Related Topics

Sindh Islamabad Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Punjab Bank Gilgit Baltistan From Government Habib Bank Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Tahnoun bin Mohammed congratulates UAE leaders on ..

Tahnoun bin Mohammed congratulates UAE leaders on Holy Month of Ramadan

17 minutes ago
 Sacrifices of Pakistan Army for country priceless: ..

Sacrifices of Pakistan Army for country priceless: Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Te ..

10 minutes ago
 US to Provide Up to $49Bln in Funding to UN Water ..

US to Provide Up to $49Bln in Funding to UN Water Action Agenda - White House

7 minutes ago
 Swedish Parliament Approves Kingdom's Accession to ..

Swedish Parliament Approves Kingdom's Accession to NATO

7 minutes ago
 Abdul Wahab Soomro appointed as DG Hajj Jeddah

Abdul Wahab Soomro appointed as DG Hajj Jeddah

7 minutes ago
 March 23 is day of pledge renewal to motherland: S ..

March 23 is day of pledge renewal to motherland: Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.