UrduPoint.com

Benazir Kafalat Stipend Increases Up To Rs 8,500: Shazia Marri

Sumaira FH Published March 18, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Benazir Kafalat stipend increases up to Rs 8,500: Shazia Marri

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety and Chairperson Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), Shazia Marri on Saturday said that the stipend under the Benazir Kafalat initiative has been increased from Rs. 7,000 to Rs. 8,500 after a recent increase of 25% in the BISP fund.

The minister was speaking during the inauguration ceremony of Benazir Dynamic Registry Centre at the BISP District Office Narowal.

She was accompanied by the Federal Minister of Planning Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal.

The event was attended by government officials, community leaders, and beneficiaries of the BISP program.

During the inauguration, Shazia Marri introduced Benazir Dynamic Registry to the audience, which evaluates socio-economic conditions on a fluid basis and updates data periodically.

The registry is operational at 600 centers across Pakistan, and it benefits over nine million people, Shazia Marri added.

She emphasized that floods and global inflation have changed the economic conditions of people in Pakistan and that the National Socio-Economic Registry (NSER) survey is mandatory for inclusion in the BISP beneficiary list.

She urged women to get registered with the NSER survey and thanked Ahsan Iqbal for his support.

Responding to a question from the audience, Shazia Marri stated that BISP is planning to carry out a program based on the discontinued initiative: Waseela-e-Haq.

Benazir Income Support Programme is trying to expand its circle.

She further stated that the Benazir Income Support Program is recognized as one of the most transparent initiatives by well-reputed international organizations like the United Nations.

In his remarks, Ahsan Iqbal welcomed Shazia Marri to the land filled with cultural ethos.

He commended the work done by Shazia Marri for expanding the horizon of the Benazir Income Support Program.

He added that BISP is a program that goes beyond politics.

He was informed by the DG NSER, Naveed Akbar that the Benazir Income Support Program has data of around 34 million households in Pakistan.

He also apprised the minister about the National Socio-economic Registry. Ahsan Iqbal stated that the Prime Minister has a keen interest in the Benazir Income Support Program.

During his talk with the media, he outlined the reasons for the current inflation, including the IMF deal signed by the previous government, the Ukrainian war, and the devaluation of money by the previous government.

The Benazir Income Support Program is an essential support for people in this hour of need. It has been providing crucial support to the most vulnerable and marginalized segments of society, particularly women.

MNA Khursheed Junejo, Parliamentary Secretary, MNA Ibrar Shah, MNA Tariq Shah, Advocate Rashid Khan and Faisal Mir welcomed the ministers at the Narowal Office.

Related Topics

Pakistan IMF Prime Minister United Nations Ahsan Iqbal Circle Narowal Rashid Khan Money Women Media Event From Government Million

Recent Stories

Weapons recovered from Imran's residence: IGP

Weapons recovered from Imran's residence: IGP

33 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Irish embassy&#039;s Na ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Irish embassy&#039;s National Day reception

1 hour ago
 Over 20 horses to compete in Al Wathba Stallions i ..

Over 20 horses to compete in Al Wathba Stallions in Italy

1 hour ago
 COP28 President-Designate meets with French Presid ..

COP28 President-Designate meets with French President Emmanuel Macron, political ..

2 hours ago
 Equestrianism is an integral part of the UAE&#039; ..

Equestrianism is an integral part of the UAE&#039;s heritage: Mariam Almheiri

2 hours ago
 HoW unveils new network of libraries in Sharjah

HoW unveils new network of libraries in Sharjah

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.