Benazir Kafalat stipend increases up to Rs 8,500: Shazia Marri

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety and Chairperson Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), Shazia Marri on Saturday said that the stipend under the Benazir Kafalat initiative has been increased from Rs. 7,000 to Rs. 8,500 after a recent increase of 25% in the BISP fund.

The minister was speaking during the inauguration ceremony of Benazir Dynamic Registry Centre at the BISP District Office Narowal.

She was accompanied by the Federal Minister of Planning Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal.

The event was attended by government officials, community leaders, and beneficiaries of the BISP program.

During the inauguration, Shazia Marri introduced Benazir Dynamic Registry to the audience, which evaluates socio-economic conditions on a fluid basis and updates data periodically.

The registry is operational at 600 centers across Pakistan, and it benefits over nine million people, Shazia Marri added.

She emphasized that floods and global inflation have changed the economic conditions of people in Pakistan and that the National Socio-Economic Registry (NSER) survey is mandatory for inclusion in the BISP beneficiary list.

She urged women to get registered with the NSER survey and thanked Ahsan Iqbal for his support.

Responding to a question from the audience, Shazia Marri stated that BISP is planning to carry out a program based on the discontinued initiative: Waseela-e-Haq.

Benazir Income Support Programme is trying to expand its circle.

She further stated that the Benazir Income Support Program is recognized as one of the most transparent initiatives by well-reputed international organizations like the United Nations.

In his remarks, Ahsan Iqbal welcomed Shazia Marri to the land filled with cultural ethos.

He commended the work done by Shazia Marri for expanding the horizon of the Benazir Income Support Program.

He added that BISP is a program that goes beyond politics.

He was informed by the DG NSER, Naveed Akbar that the Benazir Income Support Program has data of around 34 million households in Pakistan.

He also apprised the minister about the National Socio-economic Registry. Ahsan Iqbal stated that the Prime Minister has a keen interest in the Benazir Income Support Program.

During his talk with the media, he outlined the reasons for the current inflation, including the IMF deal signed by the previous government, the Ukrainian war, and the devaluation of money by the previous government.

The Benazir Income Support Program is an essential support for people in this hour of need. It has been providing crucial support to the most vulnerable and marginalized segments of society, particularly women.

MNA Khursheed Junejo, Parliamentary Secretary, MNA Ibrar Shah, MNA Tariq Shah, Advocate Rashid Khan and Faisal Mir welcomed the ministers at the Narowal Office.