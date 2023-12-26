Open Menu

Benazir Led Nation During Turbulent Times, Sacrificed Life For Country: Bilawal

Faizan Hashmi Published December 26, 2023 | 07:45 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, paying tribute to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, the first elected woman prime minister of the Islamic world, said that her steadfast leadership was still ingrained in the hearts and minds of the nation.

Being the "Daughter of the East" she stood not only as a historical figure but as a living movement, with her nationalistic spirit, and enduring struggle, which ultimately transformed the country into a welfare state.

The Chairman of PPP sharing a message on the occasion of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto's 16th martyrdom anniversary due on Wednesday, said that throughout her lifetime, Bibi Shaheed bound together Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan like a harmonious chain. "Her tragic assassination was a strategically targeting the momentum of advancement and the realization of Pakistan's vision for enlightened moderation and a democratic society," he added.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari pointed out that on the one hand, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, as the PPP chairperson, took the ideology of the Quaid-e-Awam and his party to new heights through her philosophy and unparalleled struggle, while as a political leader she always represented the real populace by becoming the voice of the common man and the downtrodden classes of the country.

"On the other hand, as Prime Minister, where she strengthened the national defense by giving the gift of ballistic missile technology, there she protected the rights and took far-reaching measures ensuring the welfare and development of the country's salaried class, farmers, workers, minorities, women, children and the elderly," he added.

Expressing unwavering dedication, he affirmed that his party staunchly upholds the cherished philosophy of its martyred leadership, saying: "PPP is determined to make the dream of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto a reality, that Pakistan should be the model of excellence for the world as a prosperous, progressive, egalitarian and strong democratic Federal state."

