Benazir Nashonuma Center Inaugurated At DHQ Narowal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 19, 2023 | 08:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :Federal Minister and Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Shazia Marri and Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal jointly inaugurated the Benazir Nashonuma Centre at District Headquarters Hospital Narowal on Sunday.

The chairperson also interacted with the women present there and inquired about the facilities being provided to them. She termed the programme as very important, and said lack of food in the children had profound effects on their mental and physical growth.

Shazia Marri said that under the programme, special food and quarterly financial stipends were given to pregnant and lactating women under the Benazir Kafaalat programme. The stipend was Rs 2000 for the mother of a baby boy and Rs 2500 for the mother of the girl child, she informed. Marri confirmed that more than 400 unique Nashonuma centres had been established across the country for this purpose.

Earlier, Dr. Amara khan, representative of World Food Programme, gave a briefing to both the ministers.

