Benazir national men & Women throwball championship concludes in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) The three-day Shaheed Rani Benazir Bhutto National Men and Women Throwball Championship concluded at the Sindh sports board Futsal Ground here on Thursday. The closing ceremony was attended by Sukkur Mayor Barrister Arsalan islam Shaikh as the chief guest.

Pakistan Railway secured third position in the boys' category, defeating Gilgit-Baltistan 2-1. KPK took the top spot, beating Sindh 2-0. In the girls' category, Gilgit-Baltistan secured third position, defeating HEC 2-0, while Sindh Green clinched the top spot, defeating Pakistan Railway 2-0.

The championship featured teams from across Pakistan, with participants competing in both men's and women's categories.

The winners were awarded trophies, medals, certificates, and cash prizes.

Sukkur Mayor Barrister Arsalan Islam Shaikh announced that the Municipal Corporation Sukkur will host the Asian Throwball Championship in October-November 2025, with the corporation bearing the expenses.

Pakistan Throwball Federation General Secretary Maqbool Araen announced that Pakistan's men's and women's throwball teams will participate in the Asian Throwball Championship in Dubai from July 26-30, 2025. A training camp for the teams will commence on July 1, 2025.