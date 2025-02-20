Benazir National Men & Women Throwball Championship Concludes In Sukkur
Sumaira FH Published February 20, 2025 | 04:10 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) The three-day Shaheed Rani Benazir Bhutto National Men and Women Throwball Championship concluded at the Sindh sports board Futsal Ground here on Thursday. The closing ceremony was attended by Sukkur Mayor Barrister Arsalan islam Shaikh as the chief guest.
Pakistan Railway secured third position in the boys' category, defeating Gilgit-Baltistan 2-1. KPK took the top spot, beating Sindh 2-0. In the girls' category, Gilgit-Baltistan secured third position, defeating HEC 2-0, while Sindh Green clinched the top spot, defeating Pakistan Railway 2-0.
The championship featured teams from across Pakistan, with participants competing in both men's and women's categories.
The winners were awarded trophies, medals, certificates, and cash prizes.
Sukkur Mayor Barrister Arsalan Islam Shaikh announced that the Municipal Corporation Sukkur will host the Asian Throwball Championship in October-November 2025, with the corporation bearing the expenses.
Pakistan Throwball Federation General Secretary Maqbool Araen announced that Pakistan's men's and women's throwball teams will participate in the Asian Throwball Championship in Dubai from July 26-30, 2025. A training camp for the teams will commence on July 1, 2025.
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi Investment Office partners with China’s Wind Information
Khalifa University joins ATLAS collaboration at CERN in Geneva
EDGE, FNSS partner to modernise Armed Forces' infantry fighting vehicles
Dragon Oil expands investments in Egypt
Karakalpakstan Project wins Energy Globe Award 2024 in Uzbekistan
EDGE, CMN NAVAL explore opportunities to expand global naval capabilities
Abu Dhabi Investment Forum strengthens economic ties with China
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Bangladesh opt to bat first against India
Abu Dhabi Investment Forum showcases growth opportunities in Shanghai
UAE parliamentary delegation to attend 7th Arab Parliament Conference in Cairo
Shamma bint Mohammed participates in UNOG Director-General's annual meeting with ..
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs meeting of Executive Committee of ADNOC Boar ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Benazir national men & Women throwball championship concludes in Sukkur6 minutes ago
-
Capital Police bust three-member, recover stolen vehicle worth mls6 minutes ago
-
France, Pakistan strengthen ties with resumed direct flights: French Ambassador6 minutes ago
-
District Emergency Board meeting held16 minutes ago
-
15 criminals netted16 minutes ago
-
Int’l Mother Language Day to be marked on Feb 2116 minutes ago
-
US consul general visits Sargodha University16 minutes ago
-
IHC orders to release 120 PTI activists in Nov 26 riots case16 minutes ago
-
Association for artists 'Fankar Ghar' launched26 minutes ago
-
Mock exercise held to control forest fire26 minutes ago
-
Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway project back on track: Ahsan Iqbal26 minutes ago
-
Tree plantation & book festival at MC Middle School Khanewal36 minutes ago