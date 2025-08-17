Benazir Public School celebrates 78th Independence Day

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) Benazir Public School for Girls, Shaheed Benazirabad, here on Sunday organized a grand ceremony to mark Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day. The event was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Shaheed Benazirabad, Syed Abrar Ali Shah, and the school’s former principal, Amir Bux Bhatti, as chief guests.

The ceremony began with cake-cutting performed jointly by Additional Deputy Commissioner Syed Abrar Ali Shah, former principal Amir Bux Bhatti, current principal Mahdiya Mahmood, District education Officer Muhammad Saleem Bhatti, and other dignitaries. The school premises were decorated with national flags to reflect the spirit of the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, speakers, including ADC Abrar Ali Shah, former principal Amir Bux Bhatti, principal Mahdiya Mahmood, DEO Saleem Bhatti and others said that Pakistan’s independence was a divine blessing and a valuable gift, which must be cherished.

They emphasized that every citizen has a responsibility to contribute to the country’s progress and prosperity.

Students of the school presented speeches, tableaus, and patriotic songs, adding color to the celebrations. Certificates and cash prizes were distributed among the students who secured top positions. Teachers including Basheer Butt, Rehana Kosar, Musarrat Hina and Qurat-ul-Ain, along with a large number of students, participated enthusiastically in the event.