PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Thursday expressed that the memory of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto will forever remain etched in the hearts of the people.

In a statement at the eve of 17th martyrdom anniversary of Benazir Bhutto, Governor Kundi said, "On December 27th, we are reminded of the martyrdom of a great leader who sacrificed her life, leaving a beacon of light for the people of Pakistan."

He emphasized that her sacrifice continues to inspire and guide the nation, and her legacy will never be forgotten.

The sacrifice of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto taught us that everything can be sacrificed in the love for the country, he added.

Governor Kundi emphasized that the memory of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto will always remain alive in our hearts.

He said that December 27th marks a tragic chapter in Pakistan’s history, when Benazir Bhutto, with her blood, tried to write the country’s destiny.

He further said that after her martyrdom, we realized that her dream, struggle, and determination continue to empower us to move forward.

Today, we remember her sacrifice and pledge to follow her path, striving to give Pakistan the position it deserves, said Faisal Karim Kundi.

He called December 27th a grievous tragedy that deprived Pakistan of its unparalleled leader.

Governor Kundi reiterated that the martyrdom of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto was not just a sacrifice of one individual, but became an integral part of Pakistan's destiny.

He also remarked that the spirit of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto remains with us, and we are ready to sacrifice even our lives to make her dream a reality.

As December 27th approaches, Governor Kundi acknowledged that the pain of her sacrifice will never fade. He added that her leadership, fearless guidance, and passion for love will always remain alive in our hearts.

Faisal Karim Kundi concluded by saying that we will always stay united to fulfill her dreams, for her martyrdom has taught us that the power of truth and love is supreme.

He further expressed that after the martyrdom of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, we realized she was not just a leader but represented the heart and mind of Pakistan. Her sacrifice has shown us a new way to love our homeland.

Today, we bow our heads in her memory and pledge to never forget her struggle, concluded Faisal Karim Kundi.

