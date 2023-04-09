Benazir Scholarship Cheque Distribution ceremony held

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :Benazir Scholarship Cheque Distribution ceremony was held in Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS).

Chief guest Vice Chancellor (VC) GCWUS Prof. Dr. Rukhsana Kausar distributed cheques of Rs. 29,208,044/- among 364 students.

VC GCWUS appreciated the initiative of Federal Government for giving handsome scholarship to the needy students.

She further mentioned that students should serve the community and support their families after completing their education.

Dr. Zarrin Fatima Rizvi, Dr. Muhammad Afzal Butt, Dr. Muhammad Ilyas, Dr. Yasin Munir, Ijaz Ahmad, Sadia Jamil and Departmental focal persons were also present in the ceremony.