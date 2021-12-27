UrduPoint.com

Benazir Was Unique As Her Name: MNA Iftikhar

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 09:14 PM

Member National Assembly (MNA), Pakistan Peoples Party parliamentarians Iftikhar Ahmed Khan Babar on Monday paid tribute to former prime minister Mohtrama Shaheed Benazir Bhutto on her 14th death anniversary

Talking to APP he said that BB Shaheed was the symbol of the federation, national unity and she sacrificed her life for the survival of democracy.

He said that Benazir was the voice of poor people and fought for their rights. He said that Benazir became victim of undemocratic forces on December 27,2007 and this was the darkest day for all of us because Benazir was the ambassador of democracy and was true lover of Pakistan.

He said that her mission for the rights of the poor will be completed in all aspects.

The MNA said that she was unique as her name. Baber said that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto was the first Muslim woman in the world of islam who took the oath of first Muslim lady prime minister. The MNA stated that she was still alive in the hearts of the people because she fought for the rights of people.

Iftikhar Ahmed Khan Baber maintained that Benazir Bhutto had full command over politics and she fought for human rights on international forums for several times with bravery.

Iftikhar concluded that it was the day to pledge for eradication of terrorism and extremism from the country and to continue the struggle for strengthening democracy.

