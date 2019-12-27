Benazir’s 12th death anniversary: Zardari addresses through video link

(@fidahassanain)

The former President says they will continue their struggle until the true democratic government in the country.

RAWALPINDI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 27th, 2019) PPP-Co chairman and former President Asif Ali Zardari addressed participants of death anniversary of his wife former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto through a video link at Liaqatbagh, Rawalpindi here on Friday evening.

Zardari did speech through the video link and was seen lying on the bed by the participants present there at Liaqatbagh through projector. The scene of lying on the bed caught many who fell into tear.

“This is the place where Benazir Bhutto lost her life,” said Asif Ali Zardari to the charged crowed. The bagh was full of Jiayala and party workers. Zardari who was recently granted bail on medical grounds could not take part in the anniversary due to his illness.

Former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto was assassinated by unknown criminals when she going back to home from Liaqatbagh 12 years ago on the same day. She was rushed to the hospital but could not survive.

PPP leadership was present there including Raza Rabbani, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Faryal Talpur, Aitzaz Ahsan and many others were present there on the occasion.

Zardari said that they would bring true democratic government soon. PPP would continue its struggle for the rule of law and democracy, he added.

Later, addressing the participants, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto said that it is PPP who always sacrificed for the rule of law and democracy in the country. “The country’s Constitution was given by Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto,” said Bilawal. Aseefa Bhutto was also present there among the women wing.

Bilawal said Bhutto did long struggle for the poor people of this country and similarly Benazir continued her struggle for the country.

“Rawalpindi—Remember that it was Bhutto’s daughter who held the flag and sacrificed for the country,” said Bilawal. Pakistan was made atomic power by Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, he added.