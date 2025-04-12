Bench, bar cooperation imperative for speedy justice to litigants: PM aide

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) The Prime Minister's Coordinator for Information and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Affairs, Ikhtiar Wali Khan on Saturday visited Pabbi tehsil and Nowshera district bars, underlining the need for cooperation of bench and bars for provision of speedy justice to the litigants.

He congratulated the newly elected cabinet of Tehsil Bar Pabbi and Nowshera Bar on behalf of the Prime Minister and his party.

Addressing the lawyers, he said that people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have always made sacrifices for the country.

He said the emotional decisions especially by youth during general election have negatively impacted on the province's progress and development.

He claimed that KP were deceived on the name of change during last 12 years where PTI has failed to resolve masses problems.

Ikhtair Wali said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been kept backward in term of devolopment and that unnecessary experiences in education and health have marred these sectors in KP.

He said that most of public sector universities in KP were facing financial problems that caused negative effects on education of students and research work.

Ikhtair Wali said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif was working tirelessly to provide relief to masses.

He said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has announced a mega power relief package by providing relief to domestic and industrial consumers.

He said the PMLN led coalition government have saved the country from an imminent economic default. The price hike and policy rate were significantly reduced and international monetary institutions were praising the Govt economic progress.

He said that former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif have said goodbye to the IMF programme and eradicated loadsheding besides defeated terrorism.

Ikhtair Wali claimed that Pakistan Tehreek -e -Insaf leadership has always made false statements whether it was construction of five million houses or 350 dams.

He questioned that where is 10 billion trees in KP.

He said that Pakistan Muslim League N has made the country defense impregnable and established the network of motorways.

Earlier, he was warmly received by the elected cabinet of both the bars.

The PM aide said that the Federal Government especially the Law Minister would be informed about the issues of Pabbi and Nowshera Bars.