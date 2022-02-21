UrduPoint.com

Bench, Bar Important In Provision Of Justice: LHC CJ

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2022 | 07:07 PM

Bench, bar important in provision of justice: LHC CJ

Chief Justice of Lahore High Court (LHC) Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti on Monday said that both the bar and the bench were important for the provision of justice and if lawyers present the case in court with good preparation, it helps the court in making the right decision

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :Chief Justice of Lahore High Court (LHC) Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti on Monday said that both the bar and the bench were important for the provision of justice and if lawyers present the case in court with good preparation, it helps the court in making the right decision.

While addressing the District Bar Bahawalpur here, he said that all possible measures would be taken to solve the problems of the bar.

He said that the building of District Court Bahawalpur and library would be rebuilt and the facilities would be further enhanced for lawyers.

He said the issue of jusdges' shortage in the judiciary will be overcome in addition to building a residential colony for judges because Judicial officers were reluctant to transfer here due to lack of accommodation facilities.

District Bar President Bahawalpur Malik Altaf Nawaz and General Secretary Muhammad Fahad Khan also expressed their views on the occasion.

Justice Ali Baqir Najafi, Justice Masood Abid Naqvi, Justice Sajid Mehmood Sethi, Justice Sadiq Mehmood Khurram, Justice Ali Zia Bajwa,Justice Sultan Tanveer Ahmed, Justice Raheel Kamran, Senior Additional Registrar Muhammad Shahid Hussain were present on the occasion.

District and Sessions Judge Bahawalpur Chaudhry Amir Mohammad Khan, Additional Sessions Judge Nasir Mahmood Sial, Additional Sessions Judge Ejaz Raza, Additional Sessions Judge Fawad Arif, Additional Sessions Judge Umar Farooq, Senior Civil Judge Shahid Naveed Butt, Senior Civil Judge Nadeem Yousaf, Senior Civil Judge Muhammad Amin Shehzad, Civil Judge Hafiz Saleem Tahir, and Civil Judge Malik Rafique were also present.

>