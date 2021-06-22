Bench, bar play vital role in provision of justice: LHC CJ

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Chief Justice of Lahore High Court Lahore Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan has said that the bench and bar play a key role in the delivery of justice.

He said the courts remained active during the extraordinary circumstances of the coronavirus pandemic and justice was provided to the oppressed and unprivileged people.

He said the practical measures were taken for the welfare of lawyers and for resolving their collective issues. He expressed these views in a farewell function organized in his honour by the High Court Bar Association Bahawalpur. Nominated Chief Justice of Lahore High Court Lahore Justice Muhammad Amir Bhatti, Justice Baqir Ali Najafi, Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan, Justice Masood Abid Naqvi, Justice Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal, Justice Sardar Ahmed Naeem, Justice Sardar Mohammad Sarfraz Dogar, Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh, Justice Muzammil Akhtar Shabbir, Justice Sadiq Mehmood Khurram, Justice Shakeel Ahmed, Justice Safdar Saleem Shahid, Justice Ahmed Nadeem Arshad, Justice Tariq Nadeem, Justice Anwar Hussain, Justice Raheel Kamran, Justice (retd) Farrukh Mahmood, Vice-Chancellor the Islamia University Bahawalpur Prof Dr Athar Mehboob, President High Court Bar Bahawalpur Amir Ajam Malik Advocate, General Secretary High Court Bar Imran Ashraf, and a large number of lawyers and Judicial Officers were present on this occasion.

The Chief Justice of Lahore High Court said that he had a great affiliation with this region and he started judicial work from here. He said that funds have been issued for the Bar Association in addition to the installation of a water filtration plant and other welfare steps have been taken. He said the cooperation and consultation of judges were included in all the matters.

Nominated Chief Justice Lahore High Court Lahore Justice Muhammad Amir Bhatti while addressing the event said that lawyers need to work hard and come to the court with full preparation. He said all the projects started by Chief Justice Lahore High Court Lahore Muhammad Qasim Khan would be completed.

Justice Ali Baqir Najafi, in his address, said that Chief Justice Lahore High Court Lahore kept the institution active during COVID 19. Despite difficult circumstances, he continued to deliver justice. President High Court Bar Association Amir Ajam Malik presented the welcome address.