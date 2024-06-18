Bench & bar should play effective role in dispensation of speedy justice: Muqam

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2024) Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions, and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Engr Amir Muqam on Tuesday said that the bench and the bar should play an effective role in dispensation of speedy justice to litigants and betterment of democracy in the country.

Addressing the oath-taking ceremony of Tehsil Bars Chakasar and Poran at Malam Jabba, the minister said that the lawyers should not use their profession for their personal gains rather for the country's interests and better service to the masses.

He said that the lawyers had created Pakistan and its protection was also their responsibility.

Amir Muqam said that some elements were not digesting the government's success in reducing price hike and inflation, and bringing economic stability in Pakistan.

The prime minister and the army chief were working tirelessly for strengthening of economy as they were committed to take the country's out of all crises, he added.

The minister announced grants of Rs one million each for the two bars.